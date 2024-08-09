2 drivers injured when one of their cars runs over both drivers in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A woman in her 80's suffered serious injuries when she was run over by a car while standing outside her car after a traffic crash.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. near Maurer Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee, according to a Shawnee Police Department Facebook post.

The crash between two vehicles caused minor damage and no injuries.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles, police said.

One of the drivers tried to move his vehicle, hit the woman, fell out of his vehicle and also got run over, police said.

Police said the woman suffered critical injuries.

The second driver was reported in stable condition.

