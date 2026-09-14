2 face charges in weekend double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people face charges after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday to North 7th Street and Nebraska Avenue on a reported shooting.

Three victims were located upon arrival. Two died as a result of a shooting; the third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Elgin Brown, 48, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to KCK police, Brown was taken into custody Sunday morning in KCMO.

Brown is being held in Jackson County on a $1 million bond as he awaits extradition.

The second person charged in the murders is Myisha Donaldson, 47. She faces one count of obstruction of apprehension or prosecution.

Like Brown, Donaldson is being held in Jackson County while awaiting extradition to Wyandotte County. Her bond is set at $50,000.

KCK police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.