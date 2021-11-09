2 Facebook Marketplace robberies prompt Lenexa police to issue safety reminders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is offering advice to people selling things on Facebook Marketplace after responding to two different robberies on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the department said the robberies happened at a gas station and a grocery store.

The Overland Park Police Department assisted in the investigation and one person was taken into custody on Monday night. Police believe they were tied to both robberies.

As the holiday season approaches, the department said these person-to-person sales are likely to increase.

The department recommends meeting at a police station to conduct these type of transactions to ensure safety.

