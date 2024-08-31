2 hospitalized following overnight house fire in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were hospitalized late Friday night following a fire near Roe Boulevard and W. 64th Terrace in Prairie Village.

A spokesperson for Johnson County MED-ACT says first responders were called around 11:52 p.m. Friday to a fire at a house in the neighborhood with the possibility of people trapped inside.

As fire crews worked to put out the fire, paramedics treated four people injured in the blaze. An 86-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation. Both injuries were not life-threatening.

A 60-year-old male and a 9-year-old male were treated on the scene but did not require hospitalization.

