2 injured following shooting near 4001 Broadway Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday near 4001 Broadway Avenue.

According to KCPD, both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

