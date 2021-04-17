2 injured following shooting near 4001 Broadway Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday near 4001 Broadway Avenue.
According to KCPD, both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
