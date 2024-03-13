2 injured in collision involving motorcycle, pickup truck overnight in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a life-threatening crash overnight at Northeast 46th Terrace and North Antioch Road.

Around 12:05 a.m., the driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on Antioch at a high speed, per KCPD.

Officers said the motorcyclist moved around a slower-moving vehicle into the path of a gray Ford Ranger, which was pulling out of an apartment complex to the east onto southbound Antioch Road.

The Ford and Yamaha collided, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the Ford spun around, traveling into a concrete culvert to the west of Antioch Road.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

