2 injured in motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle was driving northbound on Noland Road, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

As the motorcyclist reached Little Blue Road, a gray Hyundai driving southbound on Noland turned left in front of the Yamaha without yielding.

The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and was wearing a helmet, according to KCPD.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.

