2 injured in overnight hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Cass County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

Around 1:28 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle with two occupants was stopped on Route C at Missouri Highway 2. An unknown vehicle struck the motorcycle and fled the scene, per MSHP.

The motorcycle traveled off the road after the crash and both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, per MSHP.

The 42-year-old male driver was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. The 26-year-old female passenger was transported with serious injuries by air EMS. Both victims are of Drexel, Missouri.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

—

