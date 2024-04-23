Watch Now
2 injured in shooting at Parvin Thriftway grocery store, Kansas City police say

Parvin Thriftway shooting
KSHB 41 News staff
Two people injured in shooting at Parvin Thriftway on Tuesday, April 23.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 20:13:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting at a grocery store on Tuesday evening, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting unfolded at the Parvin Thriftway located the 5000 block of NE Parvin Road.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and the man suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


