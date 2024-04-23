2 injured in shooting at Parvin Thriftway grocery store, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting at a grocery store on Tuesday evening, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting unfolded at the Parvin Thriftway located the 5000 block of NE Parvin Road.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and the man suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

