2 Iowa men face charges after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Franklin County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Iowa men face drug and traffic charges after leading Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase April 9.

Around 3 p.m., deputies pulled over a car for speeding on Interstate 35.

The car was driven by Frank L. Rinderknecht Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Deputies believed Rinderknecht, 45, and the passenger, 43-year-old Carlos Montano-Diaz, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had illegal drugs in the car and had been using them, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Rinderknecht was taken from the car for questioning.

When deputies returned to the car, Montano-Diaz locked the doors, slid over to the driver's side and sped off.

Montano-Diaz allegedly shot at the pursuing law officers at least twice. No one was hit or hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

He has not been charged in the shootings, which happened in Johnson County.

The chase ended when Montano-Diaz lost control of the car and crashed on I-35 near Moonlight Road in Gardner.

Drugs and a gun were found in the car, per the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Rinderknecht is charged in Franklin County Court with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and speeding.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Montano-Diaz is charged in Franklin County Court with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He is being held without bond.

—