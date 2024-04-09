Shots fired at sheriff's deputy Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police officers and sheriff's deputies are looking for a person who fired gunshots at a sheriff's deputy Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies followed a car chase from Franklin County to Johnson County, where the chase ended when the suspect's car wrecked.

No law enforcement was injured in the incident, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

Law enforcement officers from several departments set up a command post and were looking for a suspect in the area of 199th Street and Moonlight Road.

Both directions of Interstate 35 are closed in the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

