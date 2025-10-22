2 juveniles in custody following church fire late Monday in Leeton, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles have been arrested for their alleged role in a fire that ravaged a church late Monday night in Leeton, Missouri.

Crews from the Johnson County Fire Protection District and the Warrensburg Fire Department received a call around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire at the Leeton United Methodist Church at 106 N. Wall St.

Monday night fire at Leeton, Missouri, church investigated as arson

Crews would spend the next three hours turning back the blaze at the 129-year-old church.

While crews battled the fire, investigators worked to learn how the fire was started.

Just hours after the fire was out, investigators concluded the blaze was intentionally set.

"It's heartbreaking to see a place that has stood for generations be deliberately set on fire," JCFPD Capt. Joe Jennings said Tuesday in a news release.

On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, the Leeton Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the arrest of two juveniles suspected of setting the church on fire.

The case was sent to the Johnson County, Missouri, Juvenile Office for possible criminal charges.

“This investigation moved forward quickly thanks to the expertise and cooperation of all involved,” Jennings said. “The Fire Marshal’s Office and our local law enforcement partners have worked closely together throughout this process, and we’re grateful for the professionalism shown by everyone working to find answers.”

While the church suffered extensive damage, it remained standing after the fire, and crews were able to save several items from inside the building.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.