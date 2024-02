KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles were critically injured in a shooting in Carrollton, police said.

About 6:26 p.m., police responded to Carrollton City Park on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they located the two juveniles males with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to an area hospital where they awaited to be transported to life light.

No word on what led to the violence and the investigation continued.

