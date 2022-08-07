2 juveniles killed in Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles were killed in a shooting around noon Sunday in Raytown.

Police responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road on a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, two male juveniles were discovered with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Raytown police told KSHB 41 News a suspect is in custody after turning themself in in Kansas City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

