2 juveniles killed in Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles were killed in a shooting around noon Sunday in Raytown.
Police responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road on a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, two male juveniles were discovered with gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Raytown police told KSHB 41 News a suspect is in custody after turning themself in in Kansas City.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.