2 Kansas City-area men sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced two Kansas City-area men to federal prison Thursday for distributing methamphetamine.

Eric M. Stilley, 42, of Independence, will spend 19 years in prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in KCMO.

Stilley pleaded guilty in September 2023 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Devin Lawson, 30, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in September 2023 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the news release.

Independence police officers stopped Stilley in August 2022 for driving a motorized scooter with no license plate.

Officers arrested Stilley on outstanding warrants and found he was carrying 77 grams of methamphetamine and 6.6 grams of fentanyl, according to the news release.

Independence officers searched Lawson's residence in February 2022 and found 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

