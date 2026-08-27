2 Kansas City-area women face charges after MSHP trooper struck, seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women face charges after a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was struck just after midnight Wednesday.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said a Ford Focus struck the trooper as he was conducting a traffic stop. The driver then fled the scene.

Clay County prosecutor talks charges against 2 women after MSHP trooper struck, injured

Erika Guerrero-Chavez, of KCK, is charged with second-degree assault, and Ashton Berry, of KCMO, is charged with second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The trooper first pulled over Guerrero-Chavez for driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone, per Thompson.

During the stop, the trooper began a DWI investigation. But when the trooper went to handcuff Guerrero-Chavez, she resisted. Thompson said the woman tried to run back to her car, but the trooper intercepted her and got her back in his patrol vehicle.

The struggle continued as the trooper worked to secure Guerrero-Chavez, which was when he was struck.

Thompson said the Focus was driven by Berry. She left the scene of the crash, but crash data showed she was speeding before the impact, per a court document.

The court document also stated one gram of methamphetamine was recovered from a subsequent search of the Focus.

MSHP reported initially that the trooper was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said the trooper is conscious and in good spirits, but his “life has been altered forever.”

“The road to recovery for him will be extensive,” MSHP Cpl. Justin Ewing said during a press conference Thursday.

Thompson said this case is a reminder of the importance of moving over for emergency vehicles and proceeding with caution.

Guerrero-Chavez and Berry are in custody at the Clay County Detention Center and are each being held on a $200,000 bond. Additionally, they will both make their first appearances Thursday.

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