2 Kansas City, Kansas, residents killed Sunday night on I-49 in SW Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, residents died in a crash late Sunday night on Interstate 49 in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old KCK woman was driving a 2021 Honda Civic north on I-49 north of Pineville, Missouri.

Around 10:13 p.m., a 63-year-old Bella Vista, Arkansas, woman driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-49 and collided head-on with the Honda Civic.

The drivers of both cars died at the scene of the crash. A 43-year-old KCK man, who was a passenger in the Honda Civic, also died at the scene.

