2 Kansas City men driving 92 mph accused of shooting at Missouri trooper during pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, men allegedly shot at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper after driving over 90 mph in a 70 mph zone, which led to a pursuit.

John P. Glock and Christopher A. Northcutt, were both charged in the incident which happened on Nov. 11 .

According to court documents, the incident began when the pair were driving west on Interstate 70 in Grain Valley and going 20 mph over the limit.

The trooper attempted to pull the pair over and the Dodge Ram initially came to a stop.

When the trooper exited his vehicle, the Ram took off and a pursuit began.

The chase made its way into Blue Springs near Shaw Parkway, and that's when shots were fired at the trooper from the back seat of the truck.

During an investigation, the truck, which was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri, was found abounded at a LaQuinta Inn.

Surveillance video in the area showed the pair, along with a female, entering a nearby Motel 6 and checking into a room and later exiting the room.

Glock is charged with first-degree assault or attempt, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and two counts of armed criminal action.

Northcutt is charged with first-degree assault or attempt, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a lawful stop, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and two counts of armed criminal action.

—