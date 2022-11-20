MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.

Around 6 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a truck for traffic charges on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley.

But the vehicle took off and a pursuit began.

Just about 6 minutes later, the trooper advised shots had been fired that struck his patrol car.

The trooper then lost sight of the suspect vehicle in Blue Springs.

While the suspect's vehicle was eventually located, the suspect remains at large.

"Extremely fortunate our trooper was not hurt," MSHP wrote on Twitter .

Investigation into the incident continues.

