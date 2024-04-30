2 KCK brothers sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for shooting at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, brothers will spend just over 15 years in prison for opening fire on federal agents who went to a KCK house to arrest a suspect in another shooting.

A federal jury found G'Ante Butler, 24, guilty in December 2023 of one count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Kansas.

His brother, Zarion Butler, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault of a federal law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Two other KCK men, Nadarius Barnes, 24 and Chase Lewis 23, pleaded guilty to the same charges as the Butler brothers.

Barnes was sentenced to 156 months in prison, while Lewis, who did not shoot at the law officers, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Donnell Hall, 28, who also pleaded guilty to the same charges as the other men, has not been sentenced.

Federal law officers, including ATF Special Agents and Kansas City, Kansas, police officers went to a house on a report of gunshots on August 3, 2020, where the Butler brothers lived.

The investigation led the officers to another residence in KCK.

One person was arrested and as officers were walking back to their vehicles, the Butler brothers, Barnes and Hall shot at a North Allis Street house and at the officers, according to the news release.

