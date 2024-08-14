2 KCK firefighters charged in separate criminal cases, prosecutors announce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office announced charges against two Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters in separate criminal cases.

Marcos Jaramillo Ramirez is charged with one count of felony aggravated domestic battery, one count of criminal restraint, domestic battery, and one count of intimidation of a witness or victim, according to a news release from the office.

The incident happened Aug. 10, but the charges do not mention the location of the incident.

The aggravated battery charge in the criminal case accuses Jaramillo Ramirez of impeding "the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat, neck or chest of a person involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or family member or household member. "

In the second case, involving a KCK firefighter Joshua Gary Bosley, he's charged with one count of criminal damage for an incident on June 8, 2024.

No details were available in the case against Bosley.

