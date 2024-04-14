2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Wilbur Young Park in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a shooting Saturday night in Wilbur Young Park.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the park, located at 1100 SE Adams Dairy Parkway.

Police located a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

A 17-year-old male was also shot in the incident. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, per police.

No suspect is in custody, and investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call BSPD at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

