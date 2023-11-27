2 killed after vehicles racing crash into another vehicle at KCMO intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed after a pair of vehicles racing ran through a red light and struck another vehicle.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to 55th Street and Prospect Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews say a gray BMW was traveling west on 55th Street through the Prospect Avenue intersection.

A Silver Lincoln MLX was northbound on Prospect, racing a light-colored Jeep at a high rate of speed.

The northbound vehicles ran the red light and the Lincoln crashed into the BMW.

The force of the impact caused the BMW to leave the roadway, striking the KCATA bus stop on the northwest corner and demolishing the bus stop.

The driver of the BMW was wearing his seat belt, but it failed to hold and he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to an area hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Impairment is under investigation for the Lincoln driver.

The Jeep continued northbound at a high rate of speed after the crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports these are the 92nd and 93rd fatalities of 2023, as compared to 79 at this time last year.

