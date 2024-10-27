2 killed in 2-vehicle collision near Truman Road, Jackson Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly collision near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue is under investigation by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the scene.

Investigators determined a gray Dodge Hornet was traveling southbound on Jackson at a “very high rate of speed” when the vehicle ran a red light.

As a result, the Dodge collided with a silver Ford Fusion that was traveling eastbound on Truman through a green light.

When the Dodge struck the left side of the Ford, it sent the Fusion into a wooden utility pole.

The Dodge continued southeast and struck the west wall of Cash America Pawn, police said.

Police reported the front passenger of the Dodge and the driver of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two additional passengers of the Dodge were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the possible impairment of the Dodge driver.

