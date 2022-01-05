2 KU fraternities removed from campus for hazing, other violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas has banned two fraternities from its campus for a number of violations of the KU Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

On Tuesday, both Phi Delta Theta and Phi Gamma Delta were removed until 2027.

The two fraternities were listed in the university's Organizational Conduct Status Report .

Among the violations Phi Delta Theta was accused were harm to persons, hazing, retaliation and abuse of conduct process.

Phi Gamma Delta was cited for harm to persons, hazing, use of taken property and other violations of property.

