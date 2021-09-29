2 Leavenworth women plead guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Leavenworth, Kansas, women pleaded guilty in federal court this week for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Esther Schwemmer, 55, and Jennifer Parks, 61, reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors this week.

In May, federal prosecutors charged each woman with entering and remaining in a restricted building; causing disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

As part of their agreement with the government, both women pleaded guilty on the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In the original charging documents, FBI agents received a tip five days after the Jan. 6 riot that placed Parks and Schwemmer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Both women were interviewed by federal agents on Jan. 17, during which they admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building.

READ THE CHARGING DOCUMENT

As part of their plea agreement, both women were ordered to pay $500 restitution.

Sentencing will be set at a later date. The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

