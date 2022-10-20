2 men, 19, face federal charges in gun store burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two 19-year-old men are facing federal charges for their roles in a string of gun store burglaries earlier this week.

Federal authorities allege Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis burglarized the Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, on Oct. 16, and the Up In Arms gun shop in De Soto, Kansas, on Oct. 17.

The following day on Oct. 18, agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spotted a white Ford pickup that was allegedly connected to the burglaries.

The occupants of the pickup attempted to flee agents, when they struck a parked car while traveling into Kansas City, Missouri. Both occupants were eventually arrested.

Police say they located “several” firearms in the pickup that were reported stolen from the two gun stores.

Agents also searched the home of Bryant, where they allegedly located additional stolen weapons.

