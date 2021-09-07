2 men arrested after Monday night standoff with KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri, ended with the arrests of two men.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun and a domestic violence incident inside a house in the 3800 block of Olive Street, according to a police department spokesperson.

A woman across the street from the house told police she fled when a man there threatened her with a gun, the department spokesperson said.

Other officers arrived, surrounded the house and tried to convince anyone inside to come out.

That effort failed and specially trained officers and negotiators came to the neighborhood.

Two men walked out of the house a short time later and were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

