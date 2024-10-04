2 men charged in connection to 3 armed robberies that occurred within 30 minutes of each other in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were charged in connection to three robberies that occurred in Kansas City, Missouri's, Brookside and South Plaza neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Macario Hart, 19, and Rashaad Thomas, 21, are both charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Hart and Thomas were both involved in the robberies that happened within 30 minutes of each other.

The first victim told police that just before 8:45 p.m., he was walking near East 50th Street and Main Street when a car pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him.

The suspects demanded his wallet and that he unlock the phone. They then fled the scene.

A second victim told police that at about 9 p.m., she was in the parking lot of the Brookside Plaza when a car pulled into the parking lot and blocked her vehicle.

The victim told police the suspects were all armed and wearing ski masks.

The suspects demanded the victim give them her purse and upon receiving it, fled the scene.

Police later spoke to a third victim, who said he was leaving a gym at about 9:10 p.m. and was standing on a sidewalk when a vehicle pulled next to him.

The suspects pointed guns at him and stole multiple personal items, including his phone.

During the investigation, it was determined the robberies were connected.

Hart and Thomas were both later arrested in Independence along with two minors.

KCPD's helicopter unit assisted with the arrest.

