2 men charged in recent bank robberies in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men faces a host of charges after their arrests for two recent bank robberies in Kansas City, Kansas.

Darnell Richmond, 62 of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged in Wyandotte County Court with three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated criminal threat, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, possession of cocaine, two counts of theft, attempted theft and possession of marijuana or THC.

Richmond is in the Wyandotte County Jail. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

KCK police detectives and the FBI worked together on the robbery cases.

The crimes started with a failed attempt by Richmond on Oct. 30 to rob a Bank of America branch at 7809 State Ave., according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

He went to the Community First Bank 650 State Ave., that same day and robbed that bank.

Richmond allegedly went back three days later to Community First Bank and robbed the bank again, according to the news release.

Law officers arrested Richmond on Nov. 3, according to the news release.

The man police believe was Richmond's criminal accomplice, Kenton Marcus Williams, 45, of KCK, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Williams is charged in Wyandotte County Court with three counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of a criminal threat, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two counts of theft and attempted theft.

Williams is in the Wyandotte County Jail. His bond also was set at $200,000.

