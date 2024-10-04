2 men charged in theft scheme at KCI warehouse; more than $200,000 worth of items stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men who worked together at a warehouse at Kansas City International Airport are charged in a theft scheme where computer gear and other items worth more than $200,000 were stolen.

Platte County prosecutors charged Draylen M. Foster and Ryan Baker with stealing — $25,000 or more/teller machine or contents.

A court document states Foster and Baker worked at the Forward Air Warehouse, 1013 Mexico City Ave.

Foster was a supervisor and Baker was a forklift driver.

The two men both told police it was the other man's idea to begin stealing items from the warehouse, according to a court document.

Among the items stolen from warehouse:



One shipping pallet that contained 320 Samsung Galaxy A9+ Tablets;

One shipping pallet with 492 Nintendo Switches Lite (Hyrule Edition);

One shipping pallet with 246 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablets.

Foster told police after a month or two of working with Baker, he found out Baker's mobile home burned and he was living out of his truck.

He told police Baker was his best employee so he gave him hot meals and allowed him to "come hang out" at Foster's residence, the court document states.

Foster said two days before KCIPD came to his house, Baker came over and told Foster he had "some stuff" to bring over.

Baker carried in boxes of Amazon cameras, doorbell cameras and Amazon tablets, according to the court document.

Foster told police he didn't like having the items and was worried about his career.

He also told police he knew the electronics were stolen from the Forward Air Warehouse.

The KCIPD Investigations Unit interviewed Baker on Oct. 2.

Baker told investigators Dralen convinced him the company did not appreciate him and was treating him poorly.

He also said Foster told him they could steal electronics from the warehouse and no one would notice.

Baker also told investigators Foster said he could take care of the surveillance cameras so no video would be captured of the thefts, the court document states.

Baker agreed to help steal several pallets of electronics from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15.

The court document states the KCIPD had recovered more than $150,000 worth of stolen property as of Oct. 3.

—

