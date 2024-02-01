2 men dead, 2 children taken to hospital after crash at Raytown Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men died in a crash late Wednesday night near Raytown Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Two children were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles collided at the intersection of the road.

The impact of the crash caused one of the men to eject from a car, police said.

Officers were first called to the scene of the crash about 9:40 p.m.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.

