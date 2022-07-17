2 men die Sunday morning in shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men died Sunday morning in a shooting in the 4100 block of East 59th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 5:45 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene on a report of the sound of shots fired, which was later upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located an adult male victim who had been shot lying in the yard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second male victim was located in the street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was declared deceased, police say.

Investigators do not have suspect information at this time and are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect. KCPD is processing the scene for evidence and is searching for witnesses.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .