2 men each sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in August 2024 drug sale killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced two men to more than 10 years each in prison for their roles in the August 2024 shooting death of a man during a drug deal.

Antoine Craddock, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old David Cromwell at Smart and Bales avenues in Kansas City, Missouri.

Craddock will spend another three years in prison for armed criminal action. A 10-year prison sentence for first-degree assault will be served concurrently with the other two sentences, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Malek Daniels also pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and second-degree assault. The judge sentenced Daniels to 12 years in prison.

A third defendant in the case, Robert Spears, is supposed to go on trial in October for second-degree accessory to murder, three counts of armed criminal action, accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of first-degree accessory to assault.

A court document states detectives found messages in which Spears "discussed plans to rob the deceased victim."

Police found Cromwell dead in the passenger seat of a car. The driver suffered critical injuries.

Surveillance video showed Spears talking with Cromwell about a marijuana sale.

Craddock shot at the vehicle, Spears ran and the driver pulled away.

Daniels fired at the vehicle as it left the parking lot, according to the court document.

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