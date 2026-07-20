2 men face multiple felony charges in connection with May 2025 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, men face multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred back in May 2025, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Monday.

Jeremy Rodgers and Alvin Johnson each face one count of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action for their alleged role in the May 24, 2025, homicide that happened near Troost Avenue and 56th Street in KCMO.

Just after 9:30 p.m., KCPD officers were called to the scene on a reported shooting.

KCPD was notified that three people arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, including one who was pronounced dead while receiving medical attention.

Surveillance video showed Rodgers lingering near the victims. Rodgers then walked in the victims' direction and got within a few feet of them before firing multiple shots.

The crowd scattered as Rodgers fled through the parking lot and entered the passenger side of a white GMC SUV.

Additional video footage showed Johnson driving a white GMC Acadia shortly before the fatal shooting occurred. Rodgers was also seen entering and riding in the same vehicle during that time.

City cameras tracked the GMC traveling to and from the homicide location before and after the shooting.

Investigators linked the deceased victim to an aggravated assault that occurred earlier the same day at another location. Surveillance video showed the victim firing a handgun at people after a disturbance broke out inside the business.

One person was struck by the gunfire and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

Officers observed a white GMC Acadia fleeing the hospital and obtained the first few characters of its Florida license plate.

While at the hospital, officers contacted Rodgers, who said he was with a man identified as Johnson.

When interviewed over four months after the homicide, Rodgers denied both knowing Johnson and being in the GMC, despite video evidence.

Detectives also used cellphone data to connect Rodgers and Johnson to both the aggravated assault incident and the homicide scene.

A Jackson County judge set the bond for both men at $500,000, cash only.

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