One man dead, two others injured after a parking lot shooting at In-n-Out on Troost & 56th

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Homicide detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened at a business located on Troost Avenue and 56th Street.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the scene on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they learned that the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Jake Weller

Three victims had already been transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One adult male and one adult female victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. The third adult male victim later died at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an interaction took place between an adult male suspect and an adult male victim in the parking lot. That interaction escalated to gunfire and resulted in three people getting shot.

The suspect left the area on foot in an unknown direction and is still at-large.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements. This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.