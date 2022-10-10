2 men hospitalized due to gunfire, blunt force at home in Leawood, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were hospitalized with injuries after one was shot and another received a blunt force wound on Sunday night at a Leawood, Kansas, home.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, Leawood police officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court. Police received reports that a weapon had been fired as officers arrived to the scene.

Police say upon arrival, they located a 44-year-old Mission Hills, Kansas, man who had been shot. They also found a 67-year-old man from Leawood who had been injured by a blunt force wound to the head.

Both men were transported to an area hospital.

A suspect from Leawood, 40, was taken into custody at the scene, and was transported to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Police say they recovered a firearm from the scene.

"We appreciate the assistance of the Overland Park Police Department, Leawood Fire Department and Johnson County MedAct in quickly treating the victims of this incident and insuring the safety and security of everyone else in the area," the Leawood Police Department said in a statement.

