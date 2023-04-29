2 men in town for NFL Draft charged with theft of top-pick jerseys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men in town for the 2023 NFL Draft have been charged for allegedly stealing jerseys for top draft picks, according to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Eric F. Lambkins, 40, of Marietta, Georgia, and 19-year-old Jude Ocanas, of Los Angeles, California, each face charges of second-degree burglary, stealing and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

Court documents report the NFL became aware Friday that three NFL jerseys had been stolen from the Nike Room.

When the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reviewed security footage, Lambkins and Ocanas were seen entering the Talent Waiting Room, which is adjacent to the Nike Room, early Friday morning.

While the two reportedly had credentials for the draft, they were not cleared to be in the Talent Waiting Room nor in the area at that time.

NFL officials report the three jerseys were for the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. Each had a No. 1 on the back as they were available for first-round picks.

Each jersey is valued at around $350.

Lambkins and Ocanas were reportedly arrested later Friday while attempting to return to their home states.

When police searched their luggage, two of the jerseys were recovered, per the prosecutor’s office.

