2 men plead not guilty in drug overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans after game

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday in the drug overdose deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found in a backyard two days after they got together to watch the final game of the regular season in 2024.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson appeared separately via video from the jail wearing orange jumpsuits. The men were charged Wednesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a case that gained widespread attention on social media.

Willis’ lawyer, John Picerno, entered the not guilty plea on Willis’ behalf, and the judge entered the plea on behalf of Carson, who doesn’t yet have an attorney and plans to apply for a public defender. The hearing lasted just minutes.

The judge set the next hearing date for Tuesday to consider whether bond should remain at $100,000 cash only.

