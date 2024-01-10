KCPD investigates after 3 people found dead outside Northland home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead Tuesday night outside a Northland home.

KCPD said a woman was looking for her fiancé around 9:50 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of NW 83rd Terrace.

When there was no response at the door, the woman broke into the basement of the home and found a deceased individual on the back porch.

Police responded to the home and located the body on the porch, as well as two additional dead bodies in the backyard.

Investigators said there were no clear signs of foul play at or around the scene.

KCPD continues to investigate and is working to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

