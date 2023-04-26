Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 men rob Prairie Village credit union Wednesday afternoon

PRAIRIE VILLAGE POLICE.jpg
Charlie Keegan
(FILE) This week law enforcement agencies in Kansas, including Prairie Village Police, are participating in the "Taking Down DUI" enforcement campaign.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE POLICE.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 17:07:37-04

APRIL 26, 2023 — Two men, at least one armed with a handgun, robbed a Prairie Village credit union Wednesday afternoon.

The men walked into the Community America Credit Union branch about just before 1:30 p.m. at 7900 State Line Road.

No customers were in the building at the time, according to a Prairie Village Police Department news release.

Both suspects wore hoodies and face masks, according to police.

One robber wore a black top and the second robber wore a yellow top.

There were no injuries reported.

No other descriptions of the robbers were available from police.

Anyone with information should call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913)-642-5151 or call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!