2 men rob Prairie Village credit union Wednesday afternoon

APRIL 26, 2023 — Two men, at least one armed with a handgun, robbed a Prairie Village credit union Wednesday afternoon.

The men walked into the Community America Credit Union branch about just before 1:30 p.m. at 7900 State Line Road.

No customers were in the building at the time, according to a Prairie Village Police Department news release.

Both suspects wore hoodies and face masks, according to police.

One robber wore a black top and the second robber wore a yellow top.

There were no injuries reported.

No other descriptions of the robbers were available from police.

Anyone with information should call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913)-642-5151 or call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

