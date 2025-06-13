2 men sought after ATM broken into, money stolen Friday morning in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two brazen thieves robbed an ATM just after 11 a.m. Friday, near the 13500 block of South Black Bob Road.

The two took money from an outside ATM and left the bank in a black Jeep SUV, according to an Olathe Police Department news release.

Police searched the surrounding area, but did not find the two men.



One suspect wore a black ski mask, black plaid hooded jacket, black jeans, white tennis shoes, and black gloves.

Police said the second suspect also wore a black ski mask, white hoodie, red pants, white shoes, and black gloves.

No weapon was seen during the robbery, according to police.

It's not known what the victim at the scene, who suffered minor injuries, was doing there.

Police provided no other information about the robbery.



—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.