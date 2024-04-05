2 men, woman arrested Friday after search warrant served at Belton house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belton police officers arrested two men and a woman Friday after serving a search warrant at a house in the city.

The department's Special Response Team served the warrant at a house in the 17200 block Chula Vista Drive, according to a news release from Belton Police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children gave information to Belton Police and an investigation began.

The search today was part of the ongoing investigation.

Belton investigators, along with the FBI Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory and other law enforcement agencies searched the house, an outbuilding and vehicles parked at the house, according to the news release.

The Belton Codes Department condemned the house after the search ended.

No charges have been filed and police did not release other information about the case.

