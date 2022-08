KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gladstone police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the area of 68th and North Broadway.

Officers responded to the area and located two minors who had been shot. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Police say they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

