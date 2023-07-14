2 people critically injured in 3-vehicle crash on 23rd Street in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Independence.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., Independence police were called to West 23rd Street South and South Liberty Street.

Police said a Dodge Ram pickup traveling eastbound, crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Camry.

After striking the Camry, it was also hit by a westbound Toyota 4Runner.

The drivers of the Dodge Ram and Toyota Camry were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries and remain in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and 23rd Street is expected to remain closed until Friday afternoon.

—