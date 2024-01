KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were rescued when a boat overturned near Spring Hill on Friday, the Miami County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened near west 215th Street on a residential pond, authorities said.

Water rescue teams later pulled one man from the water and the second man in the boat was able to make it to safety.

Both are expected to OK.

Emergency crews closed road in the area while they remained on the scene.

