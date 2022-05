KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two shooting victims were found critically wounded in a car Monday night in KCMO.

They were located at about 8:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of East 74th Street.

No information on what led to the shooting.

KCMO firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—