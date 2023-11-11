2 people injured in crash involving suspected stolen vehicle Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a collision involving a reported stolen vehicle late Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

A gray Kia Rio, reported to be a stolen vehicle from Raytown, was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after 11:20 p.m. Friday.

KCPD reports the driver of the Kia ran a red light at The Paseo, striking a gray and red Dodge Ram 1500 conversion van, which was driving northbound on The Paseo.

KCPD officers were sitting at the intersection in a police vehicle and witnessed the crash.

The driver and two passengers of the Kia fled the scene on foot. One of the occupants was apprehended by the police officers.

A fourth male occupant of the Kia suffered critical injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

The passenger of the Dodge was seriously injured and was also taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured and was taken into custody for suspected impairment.

