2 people injured in Friday night collision on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured in a collision Friday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue was driving on I-70 eastbound, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Intrigue collided with the rear of a 2021 Nissan Versa, also traveling east.

The driver and occupant of the Nissan were taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Intrigue was not injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

