2 people injured in house fire in 1600 block of Freemont

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Freemont Avenue

Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and fire showing from a home.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control.

Two people were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and evaluation, per KCFD. No firefighters were injured.

Red Cross has been ordered for four adults.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

KCFD is investigating the fire.

